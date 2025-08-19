403
Kim Jong Un Condemns US, South Korea Drills
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has fiercely criticized the ongoing joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, asserting that the drills reflect their intent to "ignite a war," as reported by a news agency on Tuesday.
According to the state-run outlet, Kim delivered these remarks on Monday during an observation of a combined operational test involving various weapons systems aboard the North’s inaugural 5,000-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon.
He stated that "The joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, which are being conducted again from today, are a clear expression of their stance that clearly shows their intention to be the most hostile and confrontational toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."
His comments underscore a growing perception of hostility and antagonism toward North Korea from its longstanding adversaries.
Kim further claimed that the drills have become increasingly aggressive, particularly due to the inclusion of a “nuclear element,” prompting what he described as a necessary “proactive and overwhelming” response from Pyongyang.
The military training, known as the Ulchi Freedom Shield, commenced on Monday and is scheduled to run for 11 days.
The yearly event aims to bolster the defensive posture of both nations in light of ongoing threats from North Korea.
Simultaneously, a four-day civil preparedness exercise is taking place, engaging nearly 580,000 civilians across the country.
As part of this, a nationwide civil defense drill simulating an aerial attack is planned for Wednesday.
