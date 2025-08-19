Conference To Bring Together Pathology Experts From Qatar, Abroad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural Qatar Conference on Laboratory Medicine and Pathology is set to bring together professionals from across all sub-specialties of the field, uniting experts from both the public and private sectors under one umbrella.

Organised by the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology (DLMP) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the conference will take place from November 30 to October 1 in Doha, marking a milestone event in the country's healthcare landscape.

With the theme“Laboratory Medicine and Pathology Practice in the Coming Decade,” the conference will feature more than 40 talks and three workshops over three days. The event is expected to attract over 500 multidisciplinary attendees from local, regional, and international institutions.

The programme will address significant developments shaping the future of laboratory medicine, delivered by leading experts from Qatar, the region, and around the globe.

In her welcome message published on the conference website, Dr. Einas Abdul Aziz Al-Kuwari, Chair of Clinical Services at DLMP, emphasised the event's significance.



“This pan-pathology conference gathers experts and healthcare professionals from all laboratory disciplines from within the State of Qatar, the region, and around the world, all united by a shared commitment to advancing the field of laboratory medicine and pathology. This conference underscores the critical role of laboratory medicine and pathology in improving patient outcomes and patient experience,” she said.

Conference highlights include workshops led by internationally recognised organisations such as the United Kingdom Accreditation Service, the Association for Laboratory Medicine (UK), and the Institute of Biomedical Science (UK), alongside talks on cutting-edge topics including precision medicine, artificial intelligence, rapid diagnostics, point-of-care testing, technological innovations, and laboratory informatics.

Sessions will also explore the management of modern laboratories, risk and quality management, and the role of pathology in national programmes, while three parallel clinical and diagnostic streams will offer diverse scientific and educational content.

The event will feature high-profile speakers from the USA, Canada, the UK, and Europe, including the current President of the Royal College of Pathologists (UK), the past President of the Institute of Biomedical Science (UK), and the Director of the Canadian Donation and Transplantation Research Program.

Conference objectives include fostering excellence in laboratory medicine, improving patient outcomes through knowledge exchange and innovation, and creating a multi-professional networking platform to address region-specific healthcare challenges.

Organisers aim to align local practices with global standards, enhance interdisciplinary collaboration, and provide actionable solutions for implementation in daily practice.

By the conclusion of the event, participants will leave with new insights, strategic collaborations, and practical tools to advance laboratory medicine and pathology both regionally and globally.