Kapoor Plastics Expands Access To Solid Polycarbonate Sheets For Diverse Commercial Construction Needs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 19 August 2025 – Kapoor Plastics, a well-established name in engineering plastics distribution, is enhancing material accessibility across Pan India and the Middle East with its premium range of solid polycarbonate sheets. As authorized distributors, the company is helping businesses and contractors source high-performance polycarbonate sheets for commercial construction projects, architectural applications, and industrial infrastructure.
Offering a combination of impact strength, thermal insulation, and optical clarity, Kapoor Plastics provides solid polycarbonate sheets that serve as ideal alternatives to glass in high-traffic environments. These sheets are now available in multiple colour choices, enabling designers and architects to meet both structural and aesthetic goals with ease.
“As one of the top polycarbonate sheet dealers with nationwide delivery, our focus has always been on making high-quality materials easily available to fabricators, builders, and OEMs,” said a spokesperson from Kapoor Plastics.“Our polycarbonate sheets are engineered to meet the evolving requirements of today's construction industry, combining performance, design flexibility, and value.”
Kapoor Plastics' solid polycarbonate sheets are especially popular in roofing, skylights, canopies, safety partitions, industrial glazing, and greenhouses due to their high impact resistance and UV protection. Their adaptability to extreme weather conditions makes them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use in commercial environments.
Key Features of Kapoor Plastics' Lexan Solid Polycarbonate Sheet:
Lightweight yet virtually unbreakable
Available in clear and multiple colour choices
UV-protected and weather-resistant
Excellent fire retardant and insulation properties
Easy to cut, bend, drill, and install
Recognized as one of the most trusted polycarbonate sheet dealers in the region, Kapoor Plastics backs its products with technical support and timely logistics across metros and remote locations. Their commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction has earned them long-standing relationships across industries.
For detailed product information, specifications, or to request a quote, visit:
About Kapoor Plastics:
With over four decades of experience, Kapoor Plastics is a trusted name in supplying polycarbonate, acrylic, and engineering plastic sheets and films. The company serves a broad customer base across India and exports to the Middle East, offering branded solutions with consistent quality and service.
Kapoor Plastics
1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Paharganj
Delhi-110055
Mobile No-9999440446
