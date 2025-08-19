403
Plan B receives highest honour from the President of Seychelles for organising FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 in Seychelles
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; August 18, 2025
Dubai-based branding, marketing, advertisement and event management conglomerate Plan B Group has received a State Award from the President of Seychelles for successfully organising the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 held in Seychelles in May.
Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles, honoured Mr Harmeek Singh, a serial entrepreneur and Chairman of Plan B Group for his leadership in organising such a high-profile global sporting tournament as FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025, by handing over the award at his office.
With this, Plan B, an award winning events and marketing agency delivering world-class events and experiential campaigns for some of the world’s best known brands, becomes the first UAE organisation to achieve such a great honour.
Plan B Group was selected to deliver the full operational setup for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 in Seychelle– – the first FIFA event hosted in the country, after Pl’n B’s success in organising the same event in Dubai in 2024. Its scope of work included the design, build, and management of the beach stadium, including modular grandstands, athlete facilities, broadcast infrastructure, and hospitality zones.
Despite the logistical complexities of operating on an island, Plan B ensured FIFA-standard quality across every —ayer — from sand treatment and seating layouts to LED integration and ceremonial areas. It also supported the Local Organising Committee (LOC) with operational planning, signage, and fan area management. This landmark project showcased its ability to work in new geographies while upholding global event excellence. The tournament was praised for its delivery and the legacy it left for sport tourism and youth development in Seychelles.
Plan B Group had earlier played a pivotal role in organising the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 i– Dubai – an event that solidifi’d the UAE’s reputation for hosting elite tournaments. It spearheaded the construction and operation of a unique beachfront stadium at Dubai Design District (d3), creating a custom sand arena in just 25 days. The venue featured a massive LED screen for close-up action replays, a plush VIP hospitality area, and a fully equipped media center, al built to FIFA’s international standards.
the 1st to 11th May 2”25,” Billy Rangasamy, Seychelles Minister of Land and Housing, said in a letter.
“Plan B Events LLC is one of our key partners providing both direct and indirect support across the tournament from infrastructure requirements, to entertainment management as well as the branding and marketing of the event. Their dedicated teams of professionals were critical in ensuring that new records were set for attendance, merchandising revenue and worldwide viewership for a FIFA Beach Soccer World ”up.”
Led by multiple award-winning entrepreneur Harmeek Singh, Plan B offers 360 degree marketing and operations solutions to clients so that they can focus to their main–business – while Plan B can offer them total marketing, branding, advertisement, and digital media solution.
Plan B Group is an award winning events and marketing agency with over 20 years of experience, delivering world-class events and experiential campaigns for some of the world’s best known brands. Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UK, India, Singapore, etc., it offers end-to-end in-house capabilities - from creative design to productio– – ensuring seamless, high-quality delivery across all projects.
“We pride ourselves on crafting original, memorable experiences. Our track record spans major sporting events (FIFA, AFC, UCI, OCR, etc.), fan engagement activations, and community initiatives, making us an ideal partner to bring the vision to”life,” Harmeek Singh, Founder Chairman of Plan B Group, says.
Over a decade of unwavering commitment, bold ideas, and groundbreaking accomplishments defines the journey of Harmeek Singh. With innovation at the core and collaboration as his approach, he has built a legacy that transcends business. His determination and relentless work ethic laid the foundation for what is now the eight-entity Plan – Group – an influential force across events, strategy, and experiential branding.
He became the first expatriate to represent the UAE in the sports world, appointed as Global Marketing and Strategy Director for a national sports body.
Known for his humility and dedication to the greater good, Harmeek has earned deep respect from peers and communities alike. He is guided by values over popularity, remaining true to his principles even when challenged.
“This is not only a matter of great honour and pride for me; it is also a matter of honour of the UAE and its people. When I came to the UAE, more than two decades ago, I was nothing. However, this great land of opportunit– – the –AE – has created an eco-system for people to grow and fulfill their d”eams,” Harmeek Singh says.
“It is in this great country that I was able to build up something that made me proud and feel good. I tha’k the UAE’s Rulers, especially to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for making our dreams” come true.”
Every year, Harmeek continues to lead the Plan B team in crafting bespoke campaigns, building strategic alliances, and delivering powerful experiences that consistently raise industry standards. His forward looking approach has enabled him to forge strong partnerships for clients both locally and internationally, always guided by a belief in complementing, not competing. Yet his vision has never been limited to business alone.
Plan B’s professional approach makes them the best player in’the Middle East’s branding, marketing, and event management space and helps the clients to focus on their operations and sales operation.
Billy Rangasamy concluded, adding, “Aside from the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025, based on our experiences and relationship with Plan B Events LLC, we are exploring other avenues of collaboration in the sphere of sports infrastructure management and marketin”.”
