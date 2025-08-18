Security Guarantees For Ukraine Being Developed At Level Of National Security Advisors - FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a panel discussion as part of the presentation of the Government Action Program, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed that security guarantees for Ukraine must be effective.

“We already have enough bitter experience and diplomatic scars, so we clearly understand the parameters of these future security guarantee ,” the minister said.

According to him, the fact that the term“guarantees” is already being used at this level is a certain progress.

“I will not go into details because today's meeting [in Washington] is too important. The only thing I can tell you is that at the level of national security advisers, active work is being done in this direction - the content and specific points of security guarantees for Ukraine are being developed,” Sybiha said.

Regarding the countries that Ukraine sees as guarantors, he noted that these are countries that can make a real contribution to strengthening Ukraine's security and defense. Sybiha also emphasized that these guarantees should be aimed at preventing any future manifestations of aggression on the part of Russia.

"We also need to talk about a deterrence package. Russia must understand the consequences of further delays, manipulations, and imitation of the diplomatic process. And in order for it to understand this, it must clearly realize that by striking, as it did today in Sumy and Kharkiv, it will receive at least the same number of missiles in response," the minister emphasized.

According to him, another component of the security guarantee package is to make Ukraine more self-sufficient,“so that we do not depend on our partners for the critical supplies that are so necessary for our soldiers, for the front, for our defense.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, August 18, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place in the Oval Offic . In addition, European leaders will visit the White House to discuss opportunities for ending the war in Ukraine.