'Threats To Democracy': CPI Criticise BJP-RSS At Salem Conference

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (CPI) concluded its“Velga Jananayakam Ezhucci” (Long Live Democracy) conference in Salem on Monday, where senior party leaders, including General Secretary D. Raja and State Secretary R. Mutharasan, strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for what they described as ongoing threats to India's democratic fabric.

The event, attended by leaders of various political parties, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, drew thousands of CPI workers and sympathisers from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, D. Raja warned that democracy in India was under severe strain. He said that the right to vote, which forms the foundation of democratic governance, was being systematically eroded, citing examples from Bihar where widespread protests are underway against alleged voter list manipulation.

Raja cautioned that Tamil Nadu and Kerala could face similar challenges if democratic forces fail to remain vigilant. He accused the BJP and RSS of advancing a communal and fascist agenda aimed at transforming India into a religious state by undermining the Constitution framed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Raja stressed that any attempt to alter the Constitution must be resisted at all costs, declaring that the nation had to be saved from the“clutches of the BJP.”

CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan, who addressed the concluding public meeting, echoed these concerns and underscored the party's determination to fight fascist tendencies.

He reminded the audience of the CPI's historic role in India's political landscape, pointing out that the party had faced three bans, endured 12 years of underground activity, and made immense sacrifices during the freedom movement and beyond.

Mutharasan also directed sharp criticism at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his remarks against the CPI.

He said Palaniswami had no moral or political standing to comment on the CPI's relevance, given the party's history of struggle and sacrifice.

He further rejected Palaniswami's suggestion that the CPI could be part of the AIADMK-led alliance, making it clear that the party would not be swayed by offers of political convenience.

“The CPI cannot be bought or sold,” Mutharasan declared.

“We are an independent party, committed to protecting people's rights and defeating fascist politics.”