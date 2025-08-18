Advanced Protective Gear And Armor Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Advanced Protective Gear And Armor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Protective Gear And Armor Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a significant growth in the market size of advanced protective gear and armor in recent years. The market, which is projected to increase from $16.29 billion in 2024 to $17.71 billion in 2025, is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include increased incidents of civil disorder, elevated combat readiness initiatives, heightened border security operations, expansion in private security services, and a surge in urban warfare scenarios.

In the upcoming years, a significant surge is expected in the market size of advanced protective gear and armor, poised to reach the $24.52 billion mark by 2029, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This escalation during the forecast period can be linked to numerous factors such as the rise in security risks, defense modernization, burgeoning demand for lightweight & portable equipment, heightened concentration on individual safety, increasing incidents of urban turbulence, and terrorism, plus the escalating number of military disputes. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass technological evolution, intelligent sensors, high-grade protective gear, advanced armor technologies, and incorporation of wearable technology.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Advanced Protective Gear And Armor Market?

The advanced protective gear and armor market growth is anticipated to surge due to the escalating demand for handling security threats and upgrading defense mechanisms. Countries, recognizing new or dynamic security risks, are pivoting towards updating and streamlining their military and defense strengths to effectively counter these threats. This heightened demand stems from rapidly growing geopolitical tensions encouraging nations to bolster their military gear and surveillance systems. High-end armor and gear in the military industry boosts soldier protection, enhances mobility, and improves combat efficiency by employing lightweight, strong materials and incorporating advanced technologies. For example, the Institute for Economics and Peace, a think tank based in Australia, reported in February 2024 that in 2023, fatalities from terrorist activities shot up by 22% to 8,352. The gravity of attacks also aggravated, averaging 2.5 casualties per incident up from 1.6 in 2022. Hence, the soaring demand for addressing security threats and improving defense mechanisms fuels the growth of the advanced protective gear and armor market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Advanced Protective Gear And Armor Market?

Major players in the Advanced Protective Gear And Armor Global Market Report 2025 include:

. General Dynamics

. Rheinmetall AG

. Samyang Comtech Co. Ltd.

. Safariland LLC

. Avon Protection plc

. Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

. Plasan Sasa Ltd.

. Miguel Caballero

. Miguel Caballero S.A.S.

. Armor Express Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Advanced Protective Gear And Armor Market?

Leading firms in the advanced protective gear and armor market are prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge products, ballistic helmets for instance, to improve protection for soldiers. Ballistic helmets are specially designed headgear that can absorb and deflect projectiles like bullets and shrapnel, as well as other combat-related threats. MKU Limited, a defense company from India that specializes in advanced protective gear and armor, for instance, introduced the Kavro Doma 360 helmet in November 2023. This state-of-the-art, boltless ballistic helmet is designed to deliver continuous rifle-grade protection to all areas of the head, eliminating the need for additional armor. The helmet also includes a modular accessory integration armor system for increased operational flexibility, allowing the effortless attachment of essential equipment such as night vision apparatus, communications systems, face shields, and tactical lighting.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Advanced Protective Gear And Armor Market Growth

The advanced protective gear and armor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Thermal Protective Clothing, Chemical Clothing, Biological Clothing, Ancillary Protection Clothing, Ballistic Clothing, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Physical Stores, Third-Party Distributors, Direct Sales

3) By Material Type: Kevlar, Polyethylene, Ceramics, Metals, Composite Materials

4) By End-User Vertical: Industrial, Oil And Gas, Healthcare, Law Enforcement, Construction, Other End-User Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Thermal Protective Clothing: Fire-Resistant Suits, Heat-Resistant Gloves, Flame-Retardant Boots, Proximity Suits, Arc Flash Clothing

2) By Chemical Clothing: Gas-Tight Suits, Splash Suits, Chemical-Resistant Gloves, Protective Overalls, Chemical-Resistant Boots

3) By Biological Clothing: Biohazard Suits, Disposable Coveralls, Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR), Bio-Protective Face Shields, Antimicrobial Inner Garments

4) By Ancillary Protection Clothing: Eye And Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Helmets And Hard Hats, Neck And Groin Protectors, Protective Hoods

5) By Ballistic Clothing: Bulletproof Vests, Ballistic Helmets, Tactical Plate Carriers, Ballistic Shields, Armor Inserts

6) By Other Types: Radiation-Protective Clothing, High-Visibility Protective Wear, Electrostatic Discharge Clothing, Cut-Resistant Clothing, Waterproof And Windproof Protective Gear

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Advanced Protective Gear And Armor Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for advanced protective gear and armor and Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the next forecast period. The report on the global market for advanced protective gear and armor encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Follow Us On:

