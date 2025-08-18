Demand For Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $2.08 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Be By 2025?

The market size of automotive scroll e-compressors has experienced robust growth in the past few years. The market is expected to increase from $1.48 billion in 2024 to $1.57 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth seen in the past period can be associated with the rising demand for comfort inside the vehicle, fuel efficiency requirements, the transition to electric and hybrid vehicles, consumer requests for comfort and performance, OEM adoption and standardization, and innovations in the automotive industry.

Prospects for the automotive scroll e-compressor market are looking very positive, with predictions suggesting a significant expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, it's anticipated to reach $2.09 billion, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This surge during the forecasted period is largely due to factors such as increased electric vehicle (EV) usage, the creation of next-gen refrigerants, heightened emphasis on improving cabin air quality, rising demand for self-driving cars, and the incorporation of smart HVAC systems. The period is also set to witness certain trends such as heightened adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, technological breakthroughs in scroll compressor mechanisms, an emphasis on energy conservation, synchronization with intelligent climate control systems, low GWP refrigerant utilization, and market proliferation in developing economies.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Landscape?

The augmenting automobile sales are anticipated to invigorate the progression of the automotive scroll e-compressor market in future. Essentially, an automobile is a four-wheeled passenger vehicle powered by a gasoline or diesel internal combustion engine designed for public highway utilization. Automotive scroll e-compressors are primarily utilized in car air conditioning systems, as the majority of scrolls are incorporated in heat pumps. These are extremely adaptable with fluids within the scroll components. Consequently, escalating automobile sales are anticipated to stimulate the automotive scroll e-compressor market. As an illustration, the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), a France-based worldwide association of vehicle manufacturers, reported that the global automotive industry noted substantial growth in 2023. Total vehicle production scaled to 93546599 units, a noteworthy jump from 85016728 units produced in the previous year, 2022. For this reason, the escalating sales of automobiles are propelling the advancement of the automotive scroll e-compressor market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Industry?

Key automotive scroll e-compressor market players are concentrating their efforts on the creation of scroll compressors. These efforts are geared towards enhancing energy efficiency, minimizing noise and vibration, and upgrading the performance of air conditioning systems in electric and hybrid vehicles. With a design anchored on two intertwining spiral-shaped scrolls, scroll compressors are employed to compress air or refrigerant. In a practical application of this, UAE's Copeland Co unveiled their 50HP Large Scroll Compressor in March 2024. This compressor is offered in two setups, one without injection and one with EVI. Notably, the EVI version can efficiently operate even at -30°C, making it ideal for colder weather conditions. The 50HP compressors' functionality extends to tandem arrangements, empowering manufacturers to produce heat pumps with a capacity that reaches 600kW. The revamped 50HP scroll compressor takes the place of conventional screw compressors, and because of its compact and lightweight design, it decreases initial investment expenses by 15-20%.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market

The automotive scroll e-compressormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Below 25 CC/r, 25-40 CC/r, Above 40 CC/r

2) By Materials: Steel, Aluminum, Other Materials

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicles, Light Duty Vehicle, Medium And Heavy Duty Trucks, Buses And Coaches

4) By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Below 25 CC/r: Compact Models, Low-Displacement Variants

2) By 25-40 CC/r: Mid-Range Models, Standard Displacement Variants

3) By Above 40 CC/r: High-Performance Models, Large Displacement Variants

Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the way as the biggest player in the automotive scroll e-compressor market. This market report assesses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

