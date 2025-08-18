Mr. Vegas Returns To His Roots With New Album GHETTO REGGAE Dropping August 29Th

GHETTO REGGAE Album Cover

Music Icon Mr. Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International reggae and dancehall star Mr. Vegas is taking fans back to the heart of his musical journey with the release of his highly anticipated album GHETTO REGGAE, out August 29, 2025. Now available for presale, the 14-track project pays homage to the iconic reggae sound systems and neighborhood dances that shaped his youth-spaces where speakers rumbled, listeners swayed, and the rhythm of Jamaica's heartbeat pulsed into the early morning.Presale Available Now:More than just a collection of songs, GHETTO REGGAE is a curated soundtrack for the kind of movement and feeling that's been missing from today's scene: slow whining, waistline movement, and that unmistakable energy. The album masterfully blends rocksteady's soulful tempo, lovers rock with the romantic pull, and dancehall's infectious grit into a body of work that's both nostalgic and fresh.“This album is my love letter to reggae culture,” says Mr. Vegas.“I wanted to bring back the lost art of grooving to reggae and the joy that comes with it. It's about preserving the roots while embracing evolution.”While deeply anchored in reggae tradition, GHETTO REGGAE also stretches beyond genre borders.“Grateful,” produced by Nigerian artist Young Alpha, infuses Afro-Caribbean rhythms with reggae's core pulse, while“One Praise” uplifts with gospel-infused harmonies and spiritual depth. Each track has been intentionally sequenced to tell a cohesive story, moving listeners through themes of love, resilience, faith, and celebration.The project boasts a stellar lineup of contributors: Kirk Bennett (Kirkledove) and Ed Robinson bring their renowned musicianship to the forefront; gospel singer Jason Edmund adds soul-stirring background vocals; Marc Jouanneaux produced“Land of My Birth” with The Kemist; and Jemoi Monteith (Clearsonix Music) delivers expert mastering. To keep the vibes rolling beyond the album release, Heavy Hammer (Italy) will drop a special mixtape version, offering fans a fresh spin on the project.With GHETTO REGGAE, Mr. Vegas invites listeners not just to hear the music, but to feel it-to sway, to reminisce, and to reconnect with the cultural essence that made reggae a global phenomenon. GHETTO REGGAE will be available on all major streaming platforms on August 29, 2025. Fans can secure their copy now via the presale link above.About Mr. VegasSince bursting onto the scene with the 1998 mega-hit“Heads High,” Mr. Vegas has become one of Jamaica's most beloved and outspoken cultural ambassadors. Over more than two decades, he has delivered global hits, championed Caribbean music on the world stage, and remained committed to preserving the roots of reggae and dancehall. Known for pushing boundaries while staying true to tradition, Mr. Vegas continues to inspire audiences worldwide with his energy (King of the Stage), authenticity, and dedication to the culture.Follow Mr. Vegas // Instagram: @mrvegasmusic | YouTube: MrVegasMusicFor Press Inquiries contact Marie Driven ...###

Marie Driven Theodore

Playbook MG

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.