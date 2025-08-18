Lucrumia Launches Charitable Foundation To Revolutionize Philanthropy With Blockchain Transparency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new "Code for Tomorrow" initiative will leverage blockchain technology to support digital literacy for youth in underserved communities.

Denver, CO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucrumia, the global cryptocurrency trading platform committed to security and compliance, today announced the official launch of the Lucrumia Charity Foundation. This new initiative is dedicated to leveraging blockchain technology to bring unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accountability to charitable giving worldwide.

The foundation aims to address one of the most persistent challenges in philanthropy: the lack of a clear, verifiable trail for donations. By utilizing smart contracts and an immutable public ledger, the Lucrumia Charity Foundation will ensure that every contribution is traceable from the donor to the end beneficiary, creating a new standard of trust in the non-profit sector. This operational model is designed to maximize the impact of every dollar by minimizing administrative overhead and eliminating inefficiencies.

As its inaugural project, the Lucrumia Charity Foundation will launch the "Code for Tomorrow" initiative. This program will focus on providing digital literacy education and technology resources to youth in underserved communities. The goal is to equip the next generation with the essential skills needed to thrive in the digital economy. The foundation aims to empower over 1,000 students across several partner schools in its first year of operation. All project funding, resource allocation, and results will be recorded on-chain for public verification.

"Technology should be a force for universal progress," said Godfrey David, CEO of Lucrumia. "At Lucrumia, we build systems based on trust and transparency, and we believe these same principles can transform the charitable landscape. By applying the core attributes of blockchain to philanthropy, we are not just donating; we are building a new paradigm of verifiable impact and inviting our global community to be part of a truly transparent giving process."

The Lucrumia Charity Foundation will expand its focus in the future to include environmental protection and disaster relief efforts. The foundation invites other organizations and individuals to explore collaboration opportunities to further its mission of creating a more accountable and impactful charitable ecosystem.

About Lucrumia

Lucrumia is a global cryptocurrency exchange and investment platform dedicated to providing secure, reliable, and user-friendly digital asset services. Serving users in over 120 countries, Lucrumia is a fully regulated entity, holding a Money Services Business (MSB) license (#31000292945085) from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including spot and derivatives trading, asset management, and lending, all built on a foundation of bank-grade security and technological innovation. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Asiff Hirji | Communications Manager

Lucrumia Crypto Group Ltd

Email: ...

CONTACT: Asiff Hirji Communications Manager Lucrumia Crypto Group Ltd asiff.hirji at