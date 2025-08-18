My Salon Suite® Marks Strong Mid-Year With National Franchise Recognition And Continued Expansion

Industry awards and refined brand identity support multi-unit franchise growth in the first half of 2025

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Salon Suite® , a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, has made significant strides in the first half of 2025, earning multiple accolades, including being named to Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands For Multi-Unit Owner list, expanding its national footprint with new franchises in key markets from coast to coast, and unveiling a transformative brand refresh.

"Being named a Top Brand for Multi-Unit Owners is a powerful testament to the strength of our model and satisfaction of our franchisees," said Mark Jameson, Chief Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "At My Salon Suite, we're focused on providing long-term value and support to our owners, and being recognized by the industry as we continue to grow affirms our approach is working."

Key honors awarded in 2025 include:



Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands For Multi-Unit Owners (Ranked #34)

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® (Ranked #119)

Franchise Customer Experience Certification, administered by the Franchise Customer Experience Institute

Franchise Business Review Top 100 Franchise for Women :



97% of franchisees agree that their fellow franchisees are supportive of each other



90% of franchisees agree that they are supported by the brand 91% of franchisees agree that they enjoy being a part of this organization

My Salon Suite's attractive semi-absentee model is a catalyst for multi-unit ownership, offering franchisees the freedom of a lifestyle business. So far this year, the brand has signed 10 multi-unit agreements, five single-territory deals, and completed four acquisitions of independent salon suite concepts for conversion across California, Florida, South Carolina and Texas, taking its total to over 350 franchise locations across the nation.

In June, My Salon Suite underwent a transformative brand refresh , including a new logo, reimagined storefront designs and enhanced digital touchpoints aimed at attracting new franchisees while also supporting Members and driving customer engagement. The refined visual identity has poised My Salon Suite to expand into new sectors, welcoming a broader range of appointment-based service providers, diversifying the franchise's appeal to current and prospective owners.

"My Salon Suite's refreshed brand identity, paired with a proven semi-absentee model, continues to resonate with multi-unit operators looking for scalable, lifestyle-friendly investments," said Jameson. "We look forward to the continued impact of the brand's evolution and the growth opportunities to come throughout the second half of the year."

My Salon Suite is currently seeking qualified franchise candidates with an emphasis on multi-unit owners as it targets continued nationwide growth. For more information about My Salone Suite franchise opportunities, visit , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite® is a franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in diversifying their portfolio while enjoying a semi-absentee lifestyle. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower health, beauty, and wellness professionals with the opportunity to go into business for themselves, but not by themselves. My Salon Suite Members are provided with ongoing training, support, and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked 119 on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive 2025 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

As a service-oriented business in the Propelled Brands® family, My Salon Suite boasts over 350 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 10,000 Members. To learn more about My Salon Suite, visit mysalonsuite. For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

Media Contact:

Jordyn Whitted | Thunderly Marketing

(704) 848-7811 | [email protected]

