Swatch apologizes for offensive ad of model making "slanted eye”


2025-08-18 09:41:48
(MENAFN) Swiss watchmaker Swatch has issued an apology and withdrawn an advertisement after it sparked outrage in China for featuring a model pulling the corners of his eyes—a gesture critics said echoed the racist “slanted eye” stereotype used to mock Asians.

The ad quickly went viral on Chinese social media, leading to calls for a boycott of Swatch products. In a statement on Saturday, the company said it had “taken note of the recent concerns regarding the portrayal of a model” and offered a “sincere apology for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused.” Swatch also confirmed it had “immediately removed all related materials worldwide.”

Despite the apology, criticism continued online. One Weibo user wrote, “Swatch is only afraid for its profits. You can apologise, but I will not forgive.” Another said, “They make money from us and still dare to discriminate against Chinese people. We would be spineless if we don't boycott it in China.”

China, Hong Kong, and Macau account for around 27% of Swatch’s revenue, although sales in the region have declined amid the country’s economic slowdown. Swatch also produces watches under the Omega, Longines, and Tissot brands.

Chinese consumers have a history of boycotting foreign brands over perceived cultural insults or threats to national interests. In 2021, H&M, Nike, and Adidas faced boycotts after raising concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Last year, Uniqlo faced similar protests over its sourcing policies. Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana was also targeted in 2018 after videos showing a Chinese model struggling with chopsticks were deemed culturally insensitive, prompting the cancellation of its Shanghai fashion show.

