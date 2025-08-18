403
Beijing vows to safeguard relations of Taiwan, China
(MENAFN) China on Monday reaffirmed that it will “never allow anyone or any force to separate” Taiwan from its territory, emphasizing its long-standing claim over the island.
The statement followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who said Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China “will not invade” Taiwan during his presidency.
“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and the Taiwan question is an internal matter. How it is resolved is for the Chinese people to decide,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing. She added, “We will do everything possible to pursue peaceful reunification, but we will never allow anyone or any force to separate Taiwan from China.”
Last week, Trump recounted that Xi told him he would refrain from invading Taiwan while Trump was in office. Trump said he expressed his appreciation, and Xi reportedly replied, “China is very patient, and I am very patient.”
While the US does not maintain official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it remains the island’s main arms supplier and international supporter. China regards Taiwan as a “breakaway province,” whereas Taipei has asserted its independence since 1949.
