NBMBAA Town Hall Explores The Future Of Black Professionals Amidst Evolving DEI Policies
Orlando Ashford , Interim CEO, NBMBAA
Guylaine Saint Juste , President and CEO, NABA, Inc.
Pratt Wiley , President and CEO, Partnership, Inc.
Janeen Uzzell , Chief Executive Officer, National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE)
Together, these leaders will discuss how DEI policy changes and shifts in corporate culture are reshaping leadership access, career advancement, and the overall workplace experience for Black talent.
Orlando Ashford shared, "The landscape for Black professionals is evolving rapidly. As we enter 2025, it is crucial that we understand not just the challenges, but also the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead. This town hall will provide valuable insights on how we, as a community, can navigate and thrive in these transformative times."
Details:
Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Time: 3:30 PM
Location: 47th Annual NBMBAA® Conference and Career Expo, Houston, TX
Admission: Open to registered conference attendees
This town hall offers Black professionals an important opportunity to engage with leaders from across sectors, gain insights into the future of work, and share experiences on how the DEI shifts impact their careers and workplaces.
To register for the 47th Annual NBMBAA Conference and Career Expo, please visit .
About the National Black MBA Association
The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa . Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and X .
