PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE ANUVU

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Anuvu, a leading provider of global entertainment and high-speed connectivity solutions for airlines, VIP/VVIP aircraft, cruise lines and other mobility end-markets.

Headquartered in Lombard, IL, Anuvu serves more than 150 airline and 30 cruise-line customers worldwide. The company operates two primary divisions:



Media Technology Services: Licenses, distributes, localizes and delivers entertainment content for aviation, maritime and non-theatrical end markets, with a catalog of more than 400,000 titles Connectivity: Provides telecommunications equipment, broadband satellite Internet access, passenger management services, and analytics solutions to airline customers.

"Anuvu is a leader in delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to global aviation customers and has developed highly innovative and technologically advanced satellite connectivity and content delivery platforms," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei. "As passenger traffic continues to grow, we are encouraged to see carriers making substantial new investments in both connectivity and entertainment, improving passenger and guest experiences. We look forward to working with Anuvu's leadership team to capitalize on these tailwinds and other opportunities to grow the business."

Joshua Marks, CEO of Anuvu, who has been with the company for 10 years and helped the business navigate through COVID and a subsequent transformation, will continue in his role following the acquisition.

"We've made strong progress in recent years by investing in both technology and content, focusing on our core strengths in the aviation and cruise markets. We recently activated the Anuvu Constellation, providing dedicated aviation satellite capacity over North America. In parallel, we continue to expand our Media partnerships to license, localize and distribute distinctive content to the world's leading airlines and cruise lines," said Marks. "We are excited to partner with Platinum Equity to leverage their financial expertise, global capabilities, and operational know-how supporting fast-growing portfolio companies."

Platinum Equity has deep experience investing in technology and media businesses. Its current portfolio includes Deluxe , a leading provider of end-to-end post-production services for the world's leading content production studios.

"Anuvu's long-standing customer relationships, talented employees and global footprint provide a strong platform for organic growth," said Platinum Equity Managing Director Dan Krasner. "We also see opportunities to leverage Anuvu's content and technology capabilities to expand further into adjacent markets, including non-theatrical verticals, media processing and delivery, advertising and other custom services."

Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter calendar year 2025, after the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Drake Star is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Anuvu.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores , Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 500 acquisitions.

About Anuvu

Anuvu connects and entertains the world's passengers. Our award-winning content and connectivity solutions are reliable, scalable, and tailored to our customers' brands and service objectives. With a flexible and agile approach, we maximize the technology available today, while optimizing for tomorrow.

Some of the most experienced professionals in the industry lead our teams and this, together with our long-standing client relationships, means we never stand still.

Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You.

