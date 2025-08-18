Real Career Mode FC Launches Fan-Driven Football Club Ownership Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project aims to merge virtual football management culture with real-world club operations

Houston, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Career Mode FC has launched a football initiative designed to give supporters direct involvement in the management of a professional club. The concept is inspired by the strategic decision-making found in popular video games such as Football Manager and EA Sports FC, where players oversee virtual teams, and adapts these mechanics to the real-world football environment.

The project's initial phase will use crowdsourced funding to acquire a controlling interest in a lower-division professional football club. Once the acquisition is completed, members will vote on significant sporting, operational, and branding decisions through a secure, members-only online platform.

Member influence will extend to critical areas, including the hiring and dismissal of managers, approving player transfers and contracts, selecting youth development strategies, designing club kits, and allocating budgets for stadium upgrades, training facilities, and matchday operations.

Real Career Mode FC's club selection strategy will prioritize teams within established league systems such as Scotland and England, aiming to build long-term success using a“Road to Glory” approach. This involves achieving financial stability, developing a competitive squad, and earning promotions through consistent performance.

The launch reflects the broader trend of fan ownership models in football. In the UK and Europe, supporter-led initiatives have grown in recent years, often credited with increasing transparency, preserving club heritage, and fostering deeper engagement between teams and their fan bases. Real Career Mode FC's model expands this approach by enabling members from around the world to participate remotely in a coordinated decision-making process.

Membership will be introduced in phases: an initial $5 USD deposit to register interest, followed by a one-time joining fee once the recruitment target of 5,000 members is achieved. A recurring monthly subscription will sustain ongoing operations and maintain voting rights. An optional executive tier will provide enhanced access to club strategy discussions, player negotiations, and operational planning.

Organizers note that the initiative is a long-term project, with no immediate expectation of competing in the top tiers of football. The focus is on building a sustainable, competitive club over time through collaborative decision-making and strategic growth.

For more information, visit RealCareerModeFC.com .





