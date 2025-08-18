Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart



USA: US$ 1120/MT

Thailand: US$ 1145/MT

France: US$ 1248/MT

Brazil: US$ 1570/MT South Africa: US$ 1310/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



USA: In Q2 2025, the USA paper board price trend reflected stable growth. The paper board price chart and paper board price index support a strong paper board price forecast.

Thailand: Thailand's paper board price trend in Q2 2025 highlighted rising costs. According to the paper board price chart, the paper board price index signals a firm paper board price forecast.

France: France observed steady paper board price trend in Q2 2025. The paper board price chart aligned with the paper board price index, guiding a positive paper board price forecast.

Brazil: Brazil's paper board price trend showed moderate improvement. The paper board price chart and paper board price index confirmed this, indicating a supportive paper board price forecast ahead. South Africa: In South Africa, the Q2 2025 paper board price trend remained balanced. Both the paper board price chart and paper board price index indicate a stable paper board price forecast.

Track Real-Time Prices: https://www.imarcgroup.com/paper-board-price-trend/requestsample



. Demand-Side Factors:



The paper board price trend is influenced by rising demand from packaging industries, where the paper board price chart indicates steady consumption supporting the market.

Consumer goods and e-commerce expansion drive higher usage, with the paper board price index showing consistent growth, reinforcing optimism in the paper board price forecast globally. Sustainability and eco-friendly packaging adoption strongly impact the paper board price trend, as businesses increasingly track the paper board price chart for long-term pricing decisions.

. Supply-Side Factors:



Fluctuations in raw material costs shape the paper board price trend, while the paper board price chart reflects supply pressures influencing short-term stability.

Energy costs and transportation bottlenecks have raised production expenses, which is mirrored in the paper board price index and affects the paper board price forecast outlook. Global supply chain constraints limit availability, pushing the paper board price trend upward, as shown in the paper board price chart and reinforced by the paper board price index.

Global Paper Board Market Analysis

The global paper board market size reached US$ 177.30 Billion in 2024. By 2033, IMARC Group projects it will hit US$ 263.53 Billion, reflecting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2025-2033. Rising packaging demand, sustainability initiatives, and expanding e-commerce sectors significantly shape the paper board price trend, paper board price index, and paper board price forecast.

Request Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=38015&flag=E

Key Growth Drivers:



Technological advancements in paper manufacturing improve efficiency, stabilizing the paper board price trend and positively shaping the paper board price forecast for upcoming quarters.

Government policies supporting recycling initiatives contribute to favorable movements in the paper board price index, further validated by insights from the paper board price chart. Growing demand from food, beverage, and consumer goods packaging ensures the paper board price trend remains firm, aligning with projections shown in the paper board price forecast.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Paper Board Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Paper Board price trend, offering key insights into global Paper Board market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Paper Board demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to support market entry and expansion efforts. The company offers detailed market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals and licensing support, and pricing analysis, including spot pricing and regional price trends. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC's data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302