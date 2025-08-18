403
Russian Airstrikes Hit Two Ukrainian Cities
(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Monday that overnight Russian air raids on the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulted in at least seven fatalities and 37 wounded individuals.
Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov shared in a Telegram statement that the total death toll in the administrative center of the region reached seven after rescuers discovered another victim beneath the debris.
Earlier in the night, Synyehubov reported that four Russian drones targeted a five-story residential building in the Industrialnyi district of the northeastern city, igniting fires across three floors of the structure.
He added that 20 people were hurt in this assault, and ongoing search and rescue operations are active in the area.
On Sunday night, the governor also revealed that a ballistic missile struck Kharkiv, causing injuries to 11 people—including a 13-year-old child—and damaging over ten residential buildings.
In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov informed via Telegram that at least 17 people were wounded following an overnight strike hitting the region’s administrative center.
Fedorov described how "shops and a bus stop were set on fire, while a minibus, residential buildings, and a workshop of one of the city's enterprises were damaged."
According to Ukraine’s Air Force, also shared on Telegram, the nation's air defense systems successfully intercepted 88 out of 140 Russian drones during the night.
Additionally, Moscow launched four Iskander-M ballistic missiles in the attacks.
