Zelensky cautions of 'decisions without Ukraine' before US-Russia summit
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday stressed that peace cannot be achieved through “decisions without Ukraine” and firmly ruled out giving up any territory to Russia. Speaking on social media ahead of the upcoming US-Russia summit in Alaska, he said, “Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace. They will achieve nothing.”
Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is prepared for genuine negotiations that could bring a “dignified peace,” though he did not provide further specifics. The warning comes amid ongoing tensions following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.
Despite several rounds of talks this year, negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv have stalled, and it remains uncertain whether the summit will advance peace efforts. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly resisted calls for a ceasefire and has declined to meet Zelensky at this stage, a step Zelensky says is necessary for progress.
US President Donald Trump announced the Alaska summit with Putin, suggesting there might be some territorial adjustments “to the betterment of both” Ukraine and Russia, without elaborating. The summit on August 15 will be the first meeting between sitting US and Russian presidents since Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021.
