Rains Lash Wide Parts Of Kashmir Valley
Heavy rains lashed Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Anantnag and Pulwama districts of the valley since Monday morning.
They said in the Warnov forest area of Lolab in Kupwara, torrential rains accompanied by thunder forced people to rush towards safer places, fearing a cloudburst.
The Indian Meteorological Department's Srinagar Centre has issued an advisory of moderate to heavy rainfall in many parts of Kashmir valley.
In view of the inclement weather, police in Pulwama and Anantnag districts have established emergency helplines to facilitate the general public and to avoid any untoward incident.
“General public is advised to exercise utmost caution during the period of weather advisory from 17th to 19th Aug 2025. All the residents living near river Jhelum and local nallahs are urged not to venture into or around water bodies to avoid any activities in their vicinity until the weather improves,” the advisory issued by Pulwama police read.
A similar advisory was issued by Anantnag police.
