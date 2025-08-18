403
Maharashtra's Woman Sarpanch Inspires Students At MIT-WPU's Social Leadership Development Program 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Maharashtra, 18 August 2025: Maharashtra's woman Sarpanch, Dr Kavita Namdeo Ware, Sarpanch, Kisal Grampanchayat, took centre stage at MIT World Peace University's flagship Social Leadership Development Program (SLDP) 2025, inspiring a generation of future leaders with her journey of resilience, vision, and grassroots transformation. The three-day program, held under the theme #CommunitiesForChange, united an extraordinary assembly of leaders, changemakers, and policymakers.
The program was formally inaugurated by Lt. Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh (Retd.), Member, National Security Advisory Board, Former GOC-in-Chief, Southern Command, Indian Army, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, alongside Mr. Fernando Garibay, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, The Garibay Institute for Soft Power and Public Diplomacy, who attended as the Guest of Honour. The event also witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries including Mr. Satyajit Bhatkal, CEO of Paani Foundation; Padma Shri awardee Ms. Chami Murmu; environmentalist Mr. Morningstar Kongthaw; chairman of Living Roots Foundation and the Heritage Committee Mr. B.R. Shankaranand; activist Mr. Shyam Sundar Paliwal; social entrepreneur Mr. Moirangthem Seth; as well as numerous sarpanches, founders, and distinguished changemakers from across India.
Lt. Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh (Retd.), spoke on the interconnected ideas of spirituality, leadership, and nation-building. He said,“Nation-building is possible only with the right kind of leadership-and leadership rooted in spirituality is what will truly drive it. Today, we see disruptions in politics, diplomacy, and technology, but amid these changes, India can be the voice of peace and development. Students must remember their fundamental duties before claiming their fundamental rights.”
Dr Kavita Namdeo Ware, Sarpanch, Kisal Grampanchayat, Maharashtra said, "From a tribal village in Ambegaon to representing India as a Sarpanch on global platforms in Sri Lanka and Taiwan, my journey has been one of resilience, education, and service. Walking to school through flooded paths taught me that change begins at the grassroots. Education through Mumbai University, Earn and Learn schemes, and fellowships empowered me, and today, I work to bring the same opportunities to my community. In Kisal's Gram Panchayat, we focus on women's leadership, Mahila Sabhas, gender equality, house ownership rights, and health. We've turned challenges like menstrual taboos into celebrations of awareness. My vision is simple local self-government must be inclusive, youth-driven, and women-led. Politics is not just power it's the voice of change for those unheard. If we are educated and aware, we become that change. And I stand committed to ensuring no girl from my village faces the barriers I once did.”
Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU said,“SLDP is more than an event, it is a movement aimed at nurturing socially responsible leaders who will foster inclusive and sustainable development. The university is committed to building on this momentum to empower future generations to create meaningful and lasting social impact.”
From environmental stewardship rooted in indigenous wisdom to innovative water conservation models, and from ethical entrepreneurship to the 'Vocal for Local' movement, the sessions highlighted how tradition and modern innovation can come together to fuel inclusive growth. Students engaged directly with real-world issues such as climate change, rural empowerment, urban sustainability, and cultural preservation, discovering the role of empathy, ethics, and creative problem-solving in leadership.
