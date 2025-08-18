Hackensack Meridian Health And CLEAR Partner To Bring Secure, Seamless Digital Identity To The Patient Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Jersey's Largest Health Network – and Home of the #1 Hospital in the NY/NJ Metro Area according to U.S. News & World Report, 2025-26 – Becomes First in Tri-State to Deploy CLEAR for Seamless Appointment Check-In and Medical Record Access

EDISON, N.J. and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The era of juggling clipboards, insurance cards, and identification at hospitals and in doctors' waiting rooms is going to change for patients at Hackensack Meridian Health. New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive health network announced a groundbreaking partnership with CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, to power a single, interoperable identity designed for faster and more convenient patient experiences across the Hackensack ecosystem.

Hackensack plans to leverage CLEAR's identity platform, CLEAR1, via its integration with Epic, to enable MyChart Account Creation and Password Reset. Once live, patients will be able to verify their identity with a quick selfie, bypassing legacy solutions and traditional paperwork. Additionally, this seamless verification process is expected to be available for Patient Check-In on kiosks at select Hackensack locations.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is fundamentally changing what it means to be a patient, starting at the front door,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our partnership with CLEAR will make the check-in process as simple and secure as CLEAR's experience at the airport. This is a powerful example of how we leverage world-class technology to enhance the patient experience, improve access, and truly reimagine healthcare for our communities.”

Integrating CLEAR1 provides a dual benefit, enhancing patient experience while delivering significant operational advantages for the health network. The partnership will not only streamline digital identity verification but also reinforce a commitment to security and patient trust.

“CLEAR's mission is to make experiences safer and easier by connecting you to your secure identity,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR .“With over 33 million Members, we're proud to bring our trusted identity platform to healthcare where speed, trust, and security are paramount. Our partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health is transforming patient check-in from a friction-filled moment into a seamless, secure experience. Together, we're helping people get to the care they need, faster, easier, and with greater peace of mind.”

Hackensack plans to first roll out MyChart Account Creation and Password Reset, enabling a seamless and secure way for patients to create and access their account and health information. Next, John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC) at Hackensack University Medical Center, one of the top 20 hospitals in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report 2025-26, expects to launch CLEAR's Check In experience. As the first cancer center in the country to use this technology, patients will be able to check in for their appointment by simply snapping a photo at a kiosk. This technology will also be available at Hackensack Meridian Health and Wellness Center in Eatontown, New Jersey, before expanding more widely across the network.

Hackensack Meridian Health and CLEAR, with a shared mission and values to foster meaningful change in healthcare, will continue to look for innovative ways to expand the partnership and continue to deliver world-class, accessible care to our patients and the communities we serve.

About HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization and New Jersey's largest, most comprehensive, and integrated health network. Our network includes 18 hospitals, more than 500 patient care locations, and a complete range of services from innovative research and life-enhancing care to lifesaving air medical transportation. Our 38,000 team members and 7,000 physicians are committed to the health and well-being of the communities we serve, making Hackensack Meridian Health a distinguished leader in healthcare philanthropy.

Hackensack University Medical Center is the first-ever New Jersey hospital to be ranked a Top 20 hospital in the nation. It is also ranked #1 in New Jersey and the New York metro area by U.S. News & World Report, 2025-26. Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to be home to New Jersey's #1 children's hospital and the state's only nationally-ranked cancer center, the John Theurer Cancer Center. To learn more, visit .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

​​Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, without limitation, statements related to CLEAR's planned integrations and the impact on the patient experience. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risks associated with the integration process and those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

