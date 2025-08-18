403
Van Hollen Criticizes Trump, Putin Meeting
(MENAFN) Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen expressed strong disapproval on Sunday regarding the recent interaction between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to Van Hollen, Trump “once again got played” by Putin during their latest encounter in Alaska.
The senator's remarks came during an interview, where he condemned what he described as a one-sided outcome of the meeting.
Van Hollen criticized the treatment Putin received during his visit to the United States, saying, “Vladimir Putin got the red carpet treatment on American soil.”
Despite this warm reception, the senator pointed out that the meeting produced no tangible progress, particularly in terms of securing a truce in Ukraine or arranging a direct dialogue between Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.
He further noted that “all the threats and sanctions that, you know, Donald Trump talked about apparently have been set aside.”
Van Hollen suggested that Trump was charmed by Putin rather than achieving meaningful diplomatic progress.
In his view, the meeting represented a "setback" for Ukraine and America's European partners.
The two leaders engaged in a private, three-hour discussion last Friday in Anchorage, Alaska.
Following the meeting, Putin claimed they had reached an "understanding."
Trump later stated during an interview with Fox News that they had settled most major issues, with only minor topics left unresolved.
