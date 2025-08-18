Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Van Hollen Criticizes Trump, Putin Meeting

Van Hollen Criticizes Trump, Putin Meeting


2025-08-18 05:50:46
(MENAFN) Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen expressed strong disapproval on Sunday regarding the recent interaction between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Van Hollen, Trump “once again got played” by Putin during their latest encounter in Alaska.

The senator's remarks came during an interview, where he condemned what he described as a one-sided outcome of the meeting.

Van Hollen criticized the treatment Putin received during his visit to the United States, saying, “Vladimir Putin got the red carpet treatment on American soil.”

Despite this warm reception, the senator pointed out that the meeting produced no tangible progress, particularly in terms of securing a truce in Ukraine or arranging a direct dialogue between Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

He further noted that “all the threats and sanctions that, you know, Donald Trump talked about apparently have been set aside.”

Van Hollen suggested that Trump was charmed by Putin rather than achieving meaningful diplomatic progress.

In his view, the meeting represented a "setback" for Ukraine and America's European partners.

The two leaders engaged in a private, three-hour discussion last Friday in Anchorage, Alaska.

Following the meeting, Putin claimed they had reached an "understanding."

Trump later stated during an interview with Fox News that they had settled most major issues, with only minor topics left unresolved.

MENAFN18082025000045017167ID1109941164

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search