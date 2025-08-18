Shake Off By Luigi Ippoliti And Rosita Di Mizio Wins Iron In A' Pet And Animal Product Awards

Shake Off

Innovative Dog Washing Station Recognized for Exceptional Design and Functionality in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Shake Off by Luigi Ippoliti and Rosita di Mizio as the winner of the Iron A' Pet and Animal Product Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Shake Off within the pet care industry, celebrating its innovative design and functionality.Shake Off's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the pet care industry. By integrating solutions that promote the psychological, emotional, and physical well-being of dogs, this dog washing station aligns with industry standards and practices. The practical benefits of Shake Off extend to users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation.What sets Shake Off apart is its unique design features and benefits. Made from r-PETG, a recycled polyester reinforced with 30% fiberglass, it offers strength, sustainability, and high durability thanks to its UV resistance. The manufacturing process utilizes LFAM 3D printing technology, allowing for on-site creation and eliminating the need for complex transportation and assembly. The ergonomic and functional design combines aesthetics with a focus on the needs of both the animal and the operator.The recognition of Shake Off by the A' Pet and Animal Product Design Award serves as motivation for Luigi Ippoliti and Rosita di Mizio to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancements within the pet care industry, fostering a commitment to designing products that prioritize the well-being of animals.Shake Off was designed by Luigi Ippoliti and Rosita di Mizio, who collaborated to create this innovative dog washing station.Interested parties may learn more about Shake Off and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website. The page offers detailed information about the design, its creators, and the inspiration behind the project.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winner designs in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category demonstrate excellence in innovation, functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, material quality, sustainability, safety measures, ease of maintenance, pet comfort, versatility, technological advancements, cultural impact, economic efficiency, durability, adaptability, originality, pet health enhancement, user-friendliness, space efficiency, packaging design, marketability, and commercial potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year, dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By providing a platform for visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential manufacturers to showcase their creativity and receive global recognition, the A' Design Award contributes to the advancement of the pet care industry and inspires future trends. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

