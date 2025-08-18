Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australia Intercepts 80 Kilograms of Cocaine in U.S. Cargo Shipment

2025-08-18 05:44:18
(MENAFN) Authorities in Australia have intercepted 80 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a shipping container that had arrived in Sydney from the United States, according to an official statement released Monday.

The container was stopped and searched at Port Botany after x-ray scans revealed irregularities, a joint statement by the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force confirmed.

A detailed forensic inspection uncovered two bags filled with multiple packages of cocaine. Each package was wrapped in blue clingfilm and marked with a ‘464’ label.

Officials estimate the seized narcotics hold a street value of approximately $16.9 million.

No suspects have been apprehended at this stage.

"Inquiries are now underway to identify the criminal syndicate responsible for the importation," the statement said.

