Australia Intercepts 80 Kilograms of Cocaine in U.S. Cargo Shipment
(MENAFN) Authorities in Australia have intercepted 80 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a shipping container that had arrived in Sydney from the United States, according to an official statement released Monday.
The container was stopped and searched at Port Botany after x-ray scans revealed irregularities, a joint statement by the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force confirmed.
A detailed forensic inspection uncovered two bags filled with multiple packages of cocaine. Each package was wrapped in blue clingfilm and marked with a ‘464’ label.
Officials estimate the seized narcotics hold a street value of approximately $16.9 million.
No suspects have been apprehended at this stage.
"Inquiries are now underway to identify the criminal syndicate responsible for the importation," the statement said.
