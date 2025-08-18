Reagan Commercial Capital Highlights Early Underwriting Model For Time-Sensitive Commercial Real Estate Deals

Firm describes process for providing indicative terms within 48 hours and expedited closings for select bridge, multifamily, and construction loans.

FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reagan Commercial Capital (RCC) has announced details of its early-underwriting lending process, designed to help commercial real estate borrowers and brokers meet tight transaction timelines while maintaining clarity on costs and terms.

RCC states that by conducting a full underwriting review before accepting a formal application, it can present indicative terms within 24 to 48 hours. The firm adds that certain transactions may close in as little as 10 days, depending on due diligence requirements and the complexity of the project.

Financing Solutions for Complex Assets

The company works nationwide with borrowers and brokers seeking bridge financing, multifamily loans, and construction funding. According to RCC, it is prepared to evaluate transitional assets that may not meet conventional financing criteria, such as value-add properties, projects with lower occupancy, or developments in the early stages of lease-up.

By structuring loans to align with the borrower's business plan, RCC says it aims to support a range of investment strategies, from short-term repositioning to long-term holds.

Leadership Experience and Market Perspective

RCC notes that its leadership includes experience at Freddie Mac, which informs its underwriting approach and attention to risk assessment. However, the company emphasizes that its decision-making process is streamlined, avoiding the multi-layered approvals that can extend timelines at larger financial institutions.

“In today's market, speed and clarity are often as important as access to capital,” said Reggie Ficklin, Regional Finance Consultant, Reagan Commercial Capital.“An early-underwriting process allows us to give clients a realistic view of terms and potential hurdles before they commit to moving forward.”

Transparent Pricing Practices

RCC's pricing model, according to the company, is structured so that all fees are disclosed during the underwriting stage. The firm states this policy is intended to minimize surprises at closing and help borrowers evaluate financing options with a clear understanding of costs.

Industry Context

In 2025, many commercial property transactions are taking place in an environment of higher borrowing costs and selective lending standards. This has increased demand for lenders able to move quickly and offer predictable execution. RCC reports that its approach is designed to address those needs for borrowers and brokers working within competitive timelines.

Collaboration with Brokers

The company also works closely with commercial mortgage brokers, providing them with early-stage financing scenarios that can be presented to clients. RCC indicates that these preliminary outlines can help determine whether a project is likely to meet lending requirements before incurring the costs and delays of a full application process.

About Reagan Commercial Capital

Reagan Commercial Capital (RCC) is a Miami, Florida-based commercial real estate finance firm serving clients nationwide. The company provides bridge, multifamily, and construction loans, with an emphasis on early underwriting, transparent pricing, and responsiveness to complex deal profiles.

