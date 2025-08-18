Shashi Tharoor Backs Union Minister Rijiju's Proposal For Special Parliamentary Discussion On Space Hero Shukla
Shashi Tharoor taking to X, hinted that the Opposition will not participate in the special discussion and stated that this doesn't take away the feats and exploits attained by the Indian astronaut, during his recent mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
He said that Shukla's mission, conducted in partnership with international agencies has reinforced India's role in global space diplomacy.
Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Parliament will honour Shukla by holding a special discussion on his space sojourn and also urged the Opposition parties to show their enthusiastic participation, setting aside political differences and coming together for celebrating the hero with national pride.
“Our hero astronaut Capt Shubhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to the International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards #ViksitBharat,” Rijiju stated in a post on X.
Rijiju also urged Opposition members to rise above political differences and participate in the same spirit as they had done during the debate on 'Operation Sindoor'.
Tharoor further said that Shukla's mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience and data that cannot be replicated in simulations and will serve as a stepping stone to "our nation's own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan."
“Commander Shukla's historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India's ambitions in human spaceflight. It has captured the nation's imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths & space studies -- all essential for sustaining India's long-term space goals,” the Congress MP added, lauding his accomplishments.
Notably, Shukla returned from his space odyssey on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission and arrived in Delhi yesterday. He was received at IGI Airport by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, as well as his family, including his wife and son.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment