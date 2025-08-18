Ukrainian Air Defenses Neutralize 88 Out Of 140 Russian Drones Overnight
From 21:00 on Sunday, August 17, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using four Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from the Taganrog, Millerovo, and Kursk areas, as well as 140 Shahed attack drones and various decoy UAVs launched from Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).
The aerial assault was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, air defense missile units, electronic warfare and drone system units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.Read also: Death toll from drone attack on Kharkiv rises to five
As of 09:00 on Monday, August 18, preliminary data indicate that air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 88 enemy Shahed drones and various types of decoy UAVs over northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.
Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 25 locations across the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment