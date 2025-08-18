Ukrainian Air Defenses Neutralize 88 Out Of 140 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

From 21:00 on Sunday, August 17, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using four Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from the Taganrog, Millerovo, and Kursk areas, as well as 140 Shahed attack drones and various decoy UAVs launched from Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The aerial assault was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, air defense missile units, electronic warfare and drone system units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on Monday, August 18, preliminary data indicate that air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 88 enemy Shahed drones and various types of decoy UAVs over northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 25 locations across the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions.