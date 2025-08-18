Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Air Defenses Neutralize 88 Out Of 140 Russian Drones Overnight

Ukrainian Air Defenses Neutralize 88 Out Of 140 Russian Drones Overnight


2025-08-18 05:06:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

From 21:00 on Sunday, August 17, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using four Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from the Taganrog, Millerovo, and Kursk areas, as well as 140 Shahed attack drones and various decoy UAVs launched from Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The aerial assault was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, air defense missile units, electronic warfare and drone system units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Read also: Death toll from drone attack on Kharkiv rises to five

As of 09:00 on Monday, August 18, preliminary data indicate that air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 88 enemy Shahed drones and various types of decoy UAVs over northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 25 locations across the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions.

MENAFN18082025000193011044ID1109940996

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search