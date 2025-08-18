Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drones Attack Boryspil District Overnight, Causing Damage

Russian Drones Attack Boryspil District Overnight, Causing Damage


2025-08-18 05:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk reported this on Telegram .

He said that Russian forces used attack drones to strike the region overnight. The air raid alert lasted for nearly an hour and was declared in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. There were no civilian casualties, and no strikes hit critical or residential infrastructure.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a hangar facility in the Boryspil district was damaged," Kalashnyk said.

Read also: Death toll from drone attack on Kharkiv rises to five

He thanked Ukrainian defenders, noting that under the Clean Sky project, nearly 900 enemy drones have already been intercepted.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .

MENAFN18082025000193011044ID1109940995

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search