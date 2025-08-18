Russian Drones Attack Boryspil District Overnight, Causing Damage
He said that Russian forces used attack drones to strike the region overnight. The air raid alert lasted for nearly an hour and was declared in the Boryspil and Brovary districts. There were no civilian casualties, and no strikes hit critical or residential infrastructure.
"As a result of the enemy attack, a hangar facility in the Boryspil district was damaged," Kalashnyk said.Read also: Death toll from drone attack on Kharkiv rises to five
He thanked Ukrainian defenders, noting that under the Clean Sky project, nearly 900 enemy drones have already been intercepted.
