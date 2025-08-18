403
Egypt, Iran Denounce Israeli Displacement of Palestinians
(MENAFN) Egypt sharply rejected Israeli intentions to displace Palestinians, declaring on Sunday that such actions represent "a historical injustice with no moral or legal justification" and qualify as "a heinous crime," according to its Foreign Ministry.
Expressing "grave concern," the ministry condemned reports that Israel has engaged with certain nations about relocating Palestinians from Gaza. It characterized these discussions as part of "a rejected Israeli policy aimed at emptying Palestinian land of its inhabitants, occupying it, and liquidating the Palestinian cause."
Egypt emphasized that its communications with involved countries confirmed their refusal to cooperate with such plans. The statement stressed Egypt's firm stance: it "fully rejects displacement, whether in Gaza or the West Bank, whether forced or voluntary through starvation, land confiscation, settlement and rendering life untenable on Palestinian soil."
The ministry warned, Egypt "will not accept it, will not participate in it, and will not permit it," cautioning that the displacement scheme would result in the liquidation of the Palestinian cause. It called on "all peace-loving nations" to avoid complicity, highlighting that such displacement breaches international humanitarian law, violates all four Geneva Conventions, and constitutes both a war crime and an act of ethnic cleansing.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry also issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s plan to "forcefully" relocate Palestinians from Gaza City. Tehran described the move as "a clear instance of war crimes and crimes against humanity, aimed at nothing but completing the genocide plan and the elimination of Palestine as a nation and identity."
The Iranian statement charged that Israel’s actions are enabled by "all-out arms and political support" from the United States and certain European countries. It urged Muslim nations and the global community to intervene immediately to halt the "warmongering and genocide" targeting Palestinians.
The displacement plan emerged Saturday after Israel announced intentions to move Gaza City residents to southern Gaza, coinciding with signals of an impending new offensive to seize northern Gaza.
Since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel—which killed over 1,200 people and resulted in approximately 250 hostages—Gaza’s health authorities reported Sunday that Israeli military operations have killed 61,944 Palestinians and wounded 155,886.
The health authorities additionally revealed that famine and malnutrition have caused 258 deaths, including 110 children, since the conflict began.
