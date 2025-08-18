403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea’s leader to start phased implementation of agreements with N. Korea
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday directed government ministries to prepare for a phased implementation of existing inter-Korean agreements, including the 2018 military tension reduction pact. Lee emphasized the importance of maintaining peace while keeping a strong defense posture.
“True security lies in safeguarding peace. We must steadily ease tensions while maintaining an ironclad defense,” he said during a Cabinet meeting, adding that Seoul respects North Korea’s current system and will not pursue unification by absorption.
The phased approach is intended to gradually restore ties and trust, but North Korea last week rejected South Korea’s conciliatory measures, including dismantling border propaganda loudspeakers.
“True security lies in safeguarding peace. We must steadily ease tensions while maintaining an ironclad defense,” he said during a Cabinet meeting, adding that Seoul respects North Korea’s current system and will not pursue unification by absorption.
The phased approach is intended to gradually restore ties and trust, but North Korea last week rejected South Korea’s conciliatory measures, including dismantling border propaganda loudspeakers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment