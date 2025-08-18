Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korea’s leader to start phased implementation of agreements with N. Korea

S. Korea’s leader to start phased implementation of agreements with N. Korea


2025-08-18 04:41:20
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday directed government ministries to prepare for a phased implementation of existing inter-Korean agreements, including the 2018 military tension reduction pact. Lee emphasized the importance of maintaining peace while keeping a strong defense posture.

“True security lies in safeguarding peace. We must steadily ease tensions while maintaining an ironclad defense,” he said during a Cabinet meeting, adding that Seoul respects North Korea’s current system and will not pursue unification by absorption.

The phased approach is intended to gradually restore ties and trust, but North Korea last week rejected South Korea’s conciliatory measures, including dismantling border propaganda loudspeakers.

MENAFN18082025000045017281ID1109940751

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search