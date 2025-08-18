403
US Envoy Expresses Hope Over Hezbollah Disarmament
(MENAFN) The United States special envoy for Syria shared a hopeful outlook on Monday concerning the disarmament of Hezbollah, underscoring that the choice ultimately lies with Lebanon as a sovereign nation.
“I believe we will witness progress in several areas in the coming weeks, and this progress means a better life for the Lebanese people and their neighbors, as well as the beginning of a roadmap,” Tom Barrack remarked during a press briefing after meeting with President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, the Lebanese capital.
According to the Lebanese Presidency, Barrack led a US delegation on this occasion.
He stressed that the US representatives carry “no threats regarding the disarmament of Hezbollah,” emphasizing a spirit of cooperation rather than intimidation.
“There is cooperation from all sides. We are not here to intimidate anyone. The positive outcomes will benefit Hezbollah, Lebanon, and Israel alike,” Barrack stated.
He further explained that the United States initiated consultations with the Lebanese government prior to sharing any strategic plan with Israel.
“We seek a better future for Lebanon and its neighbors. The issue of disarmament is a sovereign decision for the Lebanese state,” Barrack added.
Serving also as the US ambassador to Türkiye, Barrack arrived in Beirut Sunday evening for his fourth visit since June.
