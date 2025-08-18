403
EUR/USD Signal 18/08: Inverse Head And Shoulders (Chart)
Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1827. Add a stop-loss at 1.1600. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1827.
The other key catalyst for the EUR/USD pair will be Tuesday's building permits and housing starts data and a speech by Michele Bowman. Eurostat will publish the latest European inflation data on Wednesday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe eght-hour chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate rose from a low of 1.1391 earlier this month to 1.1700 today. It has moved above the 50-period moving average, which is a positive side.The pair also formed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, whose head is at 1.1391. The neckline, which is shown in black, is slightly below the highest swings since July.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance at 1.1827, which is much higher than where it is today, and the highest point this year.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
