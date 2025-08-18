403
BTC/USD Forex Signal 18/08: Double-Top Pattern (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 112,000. Add a stop-loss at 123,500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 123,500. Add a stop-loss at 112,000.
Bitcoin price will also react to the ongoing BTC treasury strategy in which companies are adding BTC tokens into their balance sheet as they mimic Strategy (MSTR), which has become the biggest companies with a valuation of over $100 billion.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair pulled back from the year-to-date high of 124,420 to the current 118,300. It remains much higher than the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which is a positive sign.However, the pair's oscillators have moved sideways. The MACD indicator has remained above the zero line, while the RSI has dropped to 50.The BTC/USD pair has formed a double-top pattern at 123,283 and the neckline at 112,000. This is one of the most common bearish chart patterns.Therefore, the pair will likely pull back as bears target the neckline at 112,00. A move above the resistance at 123,280 will invalidate the bearish outlookReady to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
