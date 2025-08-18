403
Myanmar Sets Date for General Elections
(MENAFN) The Burmese election authority declared on Monday that the nationwide elections will take place in Myanmar on December 28, according to reports from state media.
The “multi-party democratic general election” is scheduled for Sunday, December 28, later this year, MRTV conveyed, citing an announcement from the Union Election Commission.
The most recent general elections in the predominantly Buddhist Southeast Asian nation occurred in November 2020, resulting in a victory for the National League of Democracy (NLD), which was later removed from power in a military coup in February 2021.
This election announcement follows the military junta’s recent establishment of a commission last month to supervise the general elections, a move that essentially marks the conclusion of the ongoing state of emergency.
Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the junta, also designated himself as the acting president.
The military takeover in 2021 ousted the elected NLD-led administration and has since kept the country under emergency rule for over four years.
U Myint Swe, who was appointed as acting president by the military following the 2021 coup, died earlier this month at the age of 74.
Due to U Myint Swe’s health issues, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing declared himself president last month when he established the commission to manage the elections.
