Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Monday in Green


2025-08-18 04:05:02
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s leading stock index, the BIST 100, kicked off Monday trading at 10,911.28 points, marking a 0.37% increase—up 40.71 points from Friday’s close. The benchmark ended last week on a positive note, climbing 0.43% to finish at 10,870.57 points, supported by a hefty daily trading volume of 97.5 billion Turkish liras ($2.38 billion).

By 10:05 a.m. local time (0705 GMT), the Turkish lira exchange rates stood at 40.8945 against the U.S. dollar, 47.8540 versus the euro, and 55.4315 to the British pound, reflecting moderate currency movements.

Commodity prices showed gold trading at $3,350.20 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at $65.60 per barrel, indicating steady global energy market conditions.

