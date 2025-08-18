403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Four Civilians
(MENAFN) Four Palestinians, including a young girl, were killed Monday in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes targeting both the northern and central regions of the Gaza Strip, according to reports from local media.
Citing eyewitnesses, a local news agency reported that three civilians—among them a little girl—were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a group of displaced people in Gaza City.
In a separate strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Israeli shelling killed a Palestinian woman, whose body was taken to Al-Awda Hospital. Several others sustained injuries in the same attack, according to the hospital administration.
Since the military campaign began in October 2023, Israeli operations have resulted in over 61,900 Palestinian deaths in Gaza, according to local authorities. The offensive has left much of the enclave in ruins and driven the population to the brink of famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Israel is also the subject of a genocide case currently under review at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing war in the territory.
Citing eyewitnesses, a local news agency reported that three civilians—among them a little girl—were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a group of displaced people in Gaza City.
In a separate strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Israeli shelling killed a Palestinian woman, whose body was taken to Al-Awda Hospital. Several others sustained injuries in the same attack, according to the hospital administration.
Since the military campaign began in October 2023, Israeli operations have resulted in over 61,900 Palestinian deaths in Gaza, according to local authorities. The offensive has left much of the enclave in ruins and driven the population to the brink of famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Israel is also the subject of a genocide case currently under review at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing war in the territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment