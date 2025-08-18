403
Russia thinks of compromising on land exchange with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia is said to be considering certain compromises regarding potential “land swaps” with Ukraine, according to US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Trump is scheduled to host Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky along with several European leaders at the White House on Monday in an effort to negotiate a peace settlement between Moscow and Kiev.
On Friday, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Anchorage, Alaska. Both leaders expressed cautious optimism afterward, noting that the discussions seemed to move closer toward a possible resolution of the conflict.
Speaking on Sunday, Witkoff explained that during the Alaska talks, the Russian representatives “made some concessions at the table with regard to all five of those regions,” referring to Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson—territories that had been incorporated into Russia following referendums.
According to Witkoff, Moscow appears prepared to pursue “land swapping” arrangements with Ukraine, using the existing battlefront as the initial reference point in certain territories. He added that Russia’s negotiating stance had undergone a “significant” adjustment toward “moderation.”
Reports citing unnamed European officials suggested on Saturday that Trump had expressed support for a proposal in which Ukraine would formally give up control of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions to Russia. In exchange, Moscow would halt its offensive operations along the current front lines in Zaporozhye and Kherson.
