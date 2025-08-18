Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rubio warns Ukraine

2025-08-18 03:13:52
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has cautioned that while Washington will not pressure Ukraine into accepting a peace deal with Russia, Kiev must understand that the war will only intensify if it is not resolved soon.

Following Friday’s Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said the two sides were “pretty close to the end” of the conflict but stressed that “Ukraine has to agree” to any settlement.

Speaking to CBS on Sunday, Rubio emphasized that the decision ultimately rests with Ukraine: “there’s no conditions that can be imposed on Ukraine.” However, he warned, “after three and a half years, this war is getting worse… it’s going to get worse.”

He argued that both Moscow and Kiev will need to make concessions if the bloodshed is to stop, acknowledging that such compromises will be “difficult” and “distasteful” for many. “There are things Russia wants that it cannot get and there are things Ukraine wants that it’s not going to get,” he concluded.

Trump, in a separate interview, said he would advise Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “make the deal” with Russia. Putin, meanwhile, insisted after the summit that Moscow is “sincerely interested in putting an end” to the war.

The Kremlin continues to portray the conflict as a Western proxy war against Russia and has repeatedly warned that the longer hostilities drag on, the harsher the eventual peace terms will be for Ukraine.

