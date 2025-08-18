403
Zelenskyy meets with Trump in Washington to discuss ending war in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington, DC on Sunday to participate in discussions on ending the war with Russia, meeting with US President Donald Trump and a delegation of European leaders.
“We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. He emphasized that any peace must be lasting, “not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East—part of Donbas—and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack.”
Zelenskyy also criticized the 1994 “security guarantees” for Ukraine, calling them ineffective. He stated that Crimea should never have been surrendered, “just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022.”
“Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now, our soldiers have successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions,” he said, expressing confidence in their ability to defend Ukraine and ensure security. He added, “our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance."
Zelenskyy concluded, “Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace.”
The visit comes after Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a three-hour private meeting on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, where Putin claimed the two leaders reached an “understanding.” Trump later told US media that major points had been agreed upon, with only minor issues remaining unresolved.
