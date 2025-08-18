403
Earthquake Shakes Northeastern Algeria
(MENAFN) A seismic event with a magnitude of 5.8 struck northeastern regions of Algeria on Sunday, as reported by the Center for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG).
The tremor was recorded at 8:11 p.m. local time (1911GMT), with its epicenter approximately 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) southeast of Negrine, located in Tebessa province, according to CRAAG.
In a statement, the Civil Protection Department of Algeria confirmed that there have been "no casualties or material damage" so far.
Emergency response teams are currently conducting rescue operations and evaluating the situation on the ground to ensure public safety.
Algeria has a long history of powerful earthquakes that have caused significant destruction and loss of life.
In 1954, the Chlef region experienced a devastating quake measuring 6.7 in magnitude, resulting in over 1,243 deaths, injuring 5,000 individuals, and causing extensive structural damage.
Another major earthquake occurred in Chlef in 1980, registering at 7.3 magnitude.
This disaster led to the deaths of at least 2,633 people, injured thousands more, and flattened much of the city and surrounding areas.
More recently, in 2003, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Boumerdes province and northern parts of Algeria.
This incident claimed over 1,300 lives and inflicted severe destruction to residential buildings and essential infrastructure.
