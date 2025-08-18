Sidharth Malhotra Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Check Net Worth, Education Of 'Param Sundari' Actors

Sidharth Malhotra vs. Janhvi Kapoor: Their film, Param Sundari, hits theaters on August 29th. Both stars are busy promoting it. Let's compare their net worth and educational backgrounds

First, let's talk about Sidharth Malhotra's net worth. Reports suggest he's worth around ₹105 crore. He earns through films, brand endorsements, and investments. He charges ₹15-20 crore per film and owns a plush Mumbai flat.

Sidharth went to Don Bosco School and Birla Vidya Niketan in Delhi. He then got a commerce degree from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University. He started planning his modeling career in college.

Sidharth debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, a super hit. He's since been in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, and more, with a mix of hits and average performers.

Janhvi Kapoor reportedly has a net worth of ₹82 crore. She charges ₹5-10 crore per film and earns through endorsements, high-profile events, and social media.

Janhvi went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She didn't pursue further academic studies but took an acting course at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

Janhvi debuted in 2018 with Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She's been in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and more.