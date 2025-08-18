403
Putin Updates Leaders on Alaska Summit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin recently shared details of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and several Central Asian leaders.
This exchange occurred during a phone conversation between Putin and Lukashenko on Saturday.
The call focused on the geopolitical climate following Friday’s summit in Alaska, as reported by a Belarusian state news outlet, referencing the presidential press service.
According to the report, Putin provided Lukashenko with a summary of the summit’s results.
In addition to discussing the broader implications of the meeting, both leaders also touched on issues related to their nations’ bilateral relationship, though no specific topics were mentioned.
In a separate development, Kazakhstan’s presidential press office, Akorda, announced a similar conversation between Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During this exchange, Tokayev commended Putin on the outcomes of the Alaska meeting.
The Kazakh leader stated that the negotiations helped the American delegation gain a "better understanding" of Russia’s stance on the Ukraine conflict, potentially paving the way for finding "common ground."
The official statement emphasized Tokayev’s view that the Alaska summit marked a pivotal moment for enhancing Russia’s global influence and fostering improved international dialogue.
Putin also briefed Tokayev on certain detailed elements of the discussions, while Tokayev thanked him for the “constructive cooperation in the energy sector.”
