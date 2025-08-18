Why US Upgraded Balochistan Liberation Army's Terror Designation
The US State Department abruptly raised the Balochistan Liberation Army's (BLA) 2019“Specially Designated Global Terrorist” designation to a“Foreign Terrorist Organization” amid the US-Pakistani rapprochement .
The BLA is veritably a terrorist group whose last well-known attack was its deadly hijacking of the Jaffar Express earlier this spring, which followed an upsurge of other terrorist attacks over the past three years, including against projects connected to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
CPEC is a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and was envisaged as giving China direct access to the Indian Ocean for preemptively mitigating the effects of any future US blockade of the Malacca Strait.
