Torpedo-Bodied Hispano-Suiza Named Best Of Show At 74Th Pebble Beach Concours D'elegance

"This Hispano-Suiza ticks every possible box," said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. "The underpinnings are technically advanced. The body is meticulously hand-crafted, light, and lovely. It was, notably, commissioned by aperitif scion André Dubonnet, and he raced it in both the Targa Florio and Coppa Florio.

"A later owner added pontoon fenders to the car, but the Andersons sought to return the car to its original form so you can see and truly appreciate its torpedo shape."

Known as the "Tulipwood" Torpedo, the car is in fact constructed of strips of mahogany, each individually carved to shape and joined to the inner ribs by 8,500 rivets. It reportedly weighed just 160 pounds when first built.

Lee Anderson said it was all the wood that first attracted him to the car. "I like wood! I'm a wood boat antique collector. I started collecting them 40 years ago, before it became vogue-ish to do that. So I've always loved varnished wood, and when I saw this I said, 'My gosh! This is right in my wheelhouse. This is what I really like."

Asked whether the win was expected, Penny exclaimed, "We had no idea, but we were dreaming about it!"

This year's race for Best of Show featured several strong contenders, including the 1939 Maybach SW38 Spohn Sport Zweisitzer shown by Dana and Patti Mecum of Geneva Lake, Wisconsin; the 1933 Invicta 41⁄2 Litre S Type Corsica Drophead Coupé shown by SBH of Riffa, Bahrain; and the 1956 Maserati 200SI Fantuzzi Open Sports Racer shown by Phillip Sarofim of Beverly Hills, California.

The Pebble Beach Concours has already raised more than $4 million for charity this year, bringing the event's total charitable donations to over $45 million to date. Through Pebble Beach Company Foundation, these funds will benefit nearly 100 local nonprofits and impact the lives of more than 10,000 children annually.

The 75th Celebration of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will be held at The Lodge at Pebble Beach on August 16, 2026, and will feature the marque of Ferrari and the coachbuilder Vignale. The event will also be celebrating the automotive history that has been made at Pebble Beach, with curated classes for Pebble Beach Road Racing greats and a very special gathering that pays tribute to iconic groups of cars first brought together at the Pebble Beach Concours. More details and features will be announced this fall.

