Egypt Reaffirms Rejection Of Gaza Displacement Plans As War, Protests Intensify

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has reiterated its categorical rejection of any Israeli plans to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, describing such proposals as“a crime that is politically, morally, and legally unacceptable.”

In a statement, the foreign ministry stressed that Cairo would not allow itself“under any circumstances to be a party to this crime,” warning that displacement would be“an unforgivable historic crime” with severe regional and international repercussions. It urged the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities, labelling the proposals as war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, Haaretz reported that Egypt and Qatar-key mediators in ceasefire talks-may soon present a new framework for an agreement, amid signals of flexibility from Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, however, insisted that any deal must involve the release of all hostages in a single phase, Hamas' disarmament, continued Israeli security control over Gaza, and the establishment of a new governing authority.

On the ground, Gaza's health ministry said hospitals recorded 47 deaths and 226 injuries in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since 7 October 2023 to 61,944, with 155,886 wounded. Seven more people, including two children, died of starvation over the same period, raising the total deaths from hunger and malnutrition to 258, among them 110 children.

Israel's army radio reported that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has approved an operational plan to occupy Gaza City and refugee camps in central Gaza, with the stated aim of displacing civilians by 7 October this year. Hamas condemned the move as a“major war crime” and“an announcement of mass extermination and forced expulsion.”

In Cairo, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa arrived Sunday for talks with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. He is also expected to travel to El-Arish to oversee aid deliveries.

Inside Israel, protests escalated as families of hostages launched a general strike, blocking major highways and demanding a prisoner swap deal. Demonstrators carried signs reading:“We won't let the government sacrifice the hostages.” The strike gained support from private companies, municipalities, and civic organisations. Netanyahu criticised the protests, warning that calls to end the war without dismantling Hamas could“lead to a repeat of October 7.”

On the humanitarian front, Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing Sunday to allow aid into Gaza, while Egypt continued to send convoys via Rafah. The Egyptian Red Crescent said 50 aid trucks were dispatched as part of its 16th convoy. Gaza's government media office accused Israel of“deliberately starving more than 100,000 children and patients” by blocking the entry of baby formula, nutritional supplements, frozen meats, and vegetables.

Tensions also rose diplomatically, with Israel Hayom reporting that Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar advised Netanyahu to close the French consulate in Jerusalem in retaliation for Paris' recognition of a Palestinian state.

At the United Nations, special rapporteur Francesca Albanese cautioned against demonising Hamas, describing it as a political movement that came to power through what she called the most democratic Palestinian elections. Meanwhile, UNRWA warned that replacing its aid distribution system in Gaza with a U.S.-Israeli-backed mechanism would“bring chaos and death,” urging instead a return to a unified UN-led humanitarian framework under international law.