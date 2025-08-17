403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QF To Introduce 'Islamic Civilisation' Curriculum Across Its Schools
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) announced that it will roll out a new 'Islamic Civilisation' curriculum across all its schools in the 2025-2026 academic year, as part of its efforts to strengthen students' identity and sense of belonging as well as their connection to their cultural roots.
QF said in a statement that the curriculum is designated for grades six to nine across all its Pre-University Education (PUE) schools, noting that the innovative programme explores key milestones of Islamic civilisation across four pivotal eras, deepening students' understanding of their historical roots and cultural heritage through interactive, values-based learning.
Commenting on the launch, Director of Student Affairs and Community Engagement within QF's PUE, Sara al-Hajri, said: "This course aims to address a gap in international school curricula. While students study the history of Qatar, we recognise the importance of providing our students with a deep understanding of their nation's history, but we also believe it is essential to introduce them to the wider history of Islamic civilisation and its profound impact on humanity." She pointed out that, through this curriculum, students will discover how Islamic civilisation has helped shape the world around them and contributed to the values and knowledge they cherish today.
"It is an educational journey that connects the past with the present, linking the broader civilisational landscape with the personal, and shaping a balanced historical awareness that fosters self-appreciation and nurtures a sense of belonging," she added.
Al-Hajri explained that what sets the Islamic Civilization curriculum apart is that it does not simply recount historical events in chronological order; rather, it focuses on analysing the impact of this civilisation across various aspects of life and the contributions it has made to humanity.
"This is an investment in their awareness and a learning experience that surrounds the students in a dynamic environment. Our aim is for this curriculum to become deeply embedded in their consciousness, unlocking their potential for the future and fostering a generation of learners equipped with their heritage to lead," she added.
For his part, Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars Dr Ali al-Sallabi, who is also one of the reviewers of the Islamic Civilisation curriculum, emphasised that incorporating this course into the school programme is a highly significant step in light of the intellectual and cultural challenges facing today's younger generation.
An author and Islamic scholar specialising in history, Islamic thought, and Qur'anic interpretation, Dr al-Sallabi noted that past decades have seen the dominance of certain cultural currents over the Arab and Islamic world, shaping its intellectual and civilisational dimensions. He added that the effects of this dominance remain evident despite the decline of its military and political presence.
"Islamic civilisation is distinguished by its material, moral, spiritual, and intellectual dimensions, aspects the new generation needs now more than ever. Teaching it helps guide young people out of confusion, providing them with the compass to direct them and the light to connect them to the Holy Qur'an and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)," he added.
He also pointed out that, during the content review, QF is keen to include prominent civilisational landmarks, inspiring stories, Qur'anic verses, and Prophetic hadiths, as well as to highlight influential figures in the history of the nation, adding that the material has been structured to reflect the richness and depth of Islamic civilisation.
Dr al-Sallabi said: "This curriculum not only strengthens students' understanding of the achievements of Islamic civilisation and its role in the modern world, but also empowers teachers to play a central role in broadening students' perspectives. It creates opportunities for dialogue and discussion in a way that blends reason and emotion, deepening their pride in their faith and history, and inspiring them to learn more about their rich and enduring heritage."
QF said in a statement that the curriculum is designated for grades six to nine across all its Pre-University Education (PUE) schools, noting that the innovative programme explores key milestones of Islamic civilisation across four pivotal eras, deepening students' understanding of their historical roots and cultural heritage through interactive, values-based learning.
Commenting on the launch, Director of Student Affairs and Community Engagement within QF's PUE, Sara al-Hajri, said: "This course aims to address a gap in international school curricula. While students study the history of Qatar, we recognise the importance of providing our students with a deep understanding of their nation's history, but we also believe it is essential to introduce them to the wider history of Islamic civilisation and its profound impact on humanity." She pointed out that, through this curriculum, students will discover how Islamic civilisation has helped shape the world around them and contributed to the values and knowledge they cherish today.
"It is an educational journey that connects the past with the present, linking the broader civilisational landscape with the personal, and shaping a balanced historical awareness that fosters self-appreciation and nurtures a sense of belonging," she added.
Al-Hajri explained that what sets the Islamic Civilization curriculum apart is that it does not simply recount historical events in chronological order; rather, it focuses on analysing the impact of this civilisation across various aspects of life and the contributions it has made to humanity.
"This is an investment in their awareness and a learning experience that surrounds the students in a dynamic environment. Our aim is for this curriculum to become deeply embedded in their consciousness, unlocking their potential for the future and fostering a generation of learners equipped with their heritage to lead," she added.
For his part, Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars Dr Ali al-Sallabi, who is also one of the reviewers of the Islamic Civilisation curriculum, emphasised that incorporating this course into the school programme is a highly significant step in light of the intellectual and cultural challenges facing today's younger generation.
An author and Islamic scholar specialising in history, Islamic thought, and Qur'anic interpretation, Dr al-Sallabi noted that past decades have seen the dominance of certain cultural currents over the Arab and Islamic world, shaping its intellectual and civilisational dimensions. He added that the effects of this dominance remain evident despite the decline of its military and political presence.
"Islamic civilisation is distinguished by its material, moral, spiritual, and intellectual dimensions, aspects the new generation needs now more than ever. Teaching it helps guide young people out of confusion, providing them with the compass to direct them and the light to connect them to the Holy Qur'an and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)," he added.
He also pointed out that, during the content review, QF is keen to include prominent civilisational landmarks, inspiring stories, Qur'anic verses, and Prophetic hadiths, as well as to highlight influential figures in the history of the nation, adding that the material has been structured to reflect the richness and depth of Islamic civilisation.
Dr al-Sallabi said: "This curriculum not only strengthens students' understanding of the achievements of Islamic civilisation and its role in the modern world, but also empowers teachers to play a central role in broadening students' perspectives. It creates opportunities for dialogue and discussion in a way that blends reason and emotion, deepening their pride in their faith and history, and inspiring them to learn more about their rich and enduring heritage."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment