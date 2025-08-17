Kuwait: 4 Visas Under New Online System Explained Duration, Fees, How To Apply

Everybody is welcome. This was the message Kuwaiti officials conveyed as they announced a comprehensive plan for boosting tourism and attracting visitors by facilitating the process of issuing visas .

During a recent press conference, a Kuwaiti official from the General Department of Residency Affairs highlighted how the revamped visa procedures have simplified the process for visitors planning to travel to the Gulf nation.

The overhaul provides four types of online visas for all nationals except for Israelis, Lieutenant Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Kandari, Assistant Director of Electronic Services at the department said.

Here are the four new options made available by the Kuwaiti authorities:

1 - Nationals of 52 countries are eligible for a visa without restrictions. They are only required to have a passport valid for more than six months from the date of entry.

These countries are: Spain-Portugal-Czech Republic-Denmark-Sweden-The Vatican-Germany-Norway-Finland-Japan-Greece-Ireland-Australia-Estonia-Italy-Andorra-Iceland-Brunei-UK-Belgium-Bulgaria-Bhutan-Poland-US-Romania-San Morino-Slovakia-Slovenia-Singapore-Switzerland-France-Croatia-Cambodia-Canada-South Korea-Latvia-Laos-Luxembourg-Malta-Malaysia-Monaco-New Zealand-Hungary-The Netherlands-Hong Kong-Austria-Ukraine-Georgia-Cyprus-Liechtenstein-Lithuania-Turkey)

2 - Professionals with financial capacity for travel and tourism, and who are residents of GCC countries, US, UK and Schengen nations. They must have:



Passport valid for over 6 months For GCC residents: Valid residency that clearly shows the profession and is valid for over 6 months

Eligible professions include judges and prosecutors, businessmen, managers, doctors and pharmacists, lawyers, members of the diplomatic corps, university professors, shareholders, directors and officers, engineers, consultants, journalists and media professionals, system analysts and computer programmers, pilots

3 - Nationals of other countries (Not activated yet)

This category includes those who prove their financial capacity by methods specified by the Kuwaiti authorities. They are required to have:



Passport valid for more than six months from the date of entry

Proof of financial solvency through a recent bank statement Confirmed hotel reservation for the entire duration of stay

An insurance amount of money will be charged via the visitor's credit card (Visa or MasterCard) at the time of visa payment. This amount is collected in case of violation and refunded upon departure.

4 - Visa applicants pertaining to international and local events and activities. Requirements for this category will be determined according to each event or activity at the time.

Tourist visas come in two forms:



Single entry for 1, 2, or 3 months with a validity of 30 days. Multiple entries for 3, 6 months or 1 year with a stay not exceeding 30 days per entry.

2. Family visit visa

To get this visa, applicants are required to provide a proof of family relationship in a document in Arabic or translated into Arabic by a certified translation office. This document can be a marriage contract or a birth certificate.

The relationship can be up to the fourth degree of blood relation or third degree by marriage.

Family visit visas come in two forms:



Single entry for 1, 2, or 3 months with a validity of 30 days Multiple entries for 3, 6 months, or 1 year, with a stay not exceeding 30 days per entry.

3. Business visa

It is granted to individuals whom a private entity-such as a company or organisation-wishes to invite for a visit for business purposes.

It comes in two forms:



Single entry for 1 month with a validity of 30 days Multiple entries for 3, 6 months, or 1 year, with a stay not exceeding 30 days per entry.

4. Government visa

Granted to individuals whom a government entity wishes to invite to visit Kuwait from abroad for purposes related to that government entity.

There are no specific requirements to obtain a government visit visa; rather, the government entities determine the need for the visit.

It comes in two forms:



Single entry for 1, 2, or 3 months, with a validity of 30 days. Multiple entries for 3, 6 months, or 1 year, with a stay not exceeding 30 days per entry.

Fees, how to apply

The fee for the new visas is 3 Kuwaiti dinars (around Dh36). For a detailed, step by step guide on how to apply, check this video: