Kuwait: 4 Visas Under New Online System Explained Duration, Fees, How To Apply
Everybody is welcome. This was the message Kuwaiti officials conveyed as they announced a comprehensive plan for boosting tourism and attracting visitors by facilitating the process of issuing visas .
During a recent press conference, a Kuwaiti official from the General Department of Residency Affairs highlighted how the revamped visa procedures have simplified the process for visitors planning to travel to the Gulf nation.Recommended For You US announces leaving UN cultural body UNESCO due to 'anti-Israel rhetoric'
The overhaul provides four types of online visas for all nationals except for Israelis, Lieutenant Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Kandari, Assistant Director of Electronic Services at the department said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here are the four new options made available by the Kuwaiti authorities:1. Tourist visa
There are four categories of tourist visas under the new system:
1 - Nationals of 52 countries are eligible for a visa without restrictions. They are only required to have a passport valid for more than six months from the date of entry.
These countries are: Spain-Portugal-Czech Republic-Denmark-Sweden-The Vatican-Germany-Norway-Finland-Japan-Greece-Ireland-Australia-Estonia-Italy-Andorra-Iceland-Brunei-UK-Belgium-Bulgaria-Bhutan-Poland-US-Romania-San Morino-Slovakia-Slovenia-Singapore-Switzerland-France-Croatia-Cambodia-Canada-South Korea-Latvia-Laos-Luxembourg-Malta-Malaysia-Monaco-New Zealand-Hungary-The Netherlands-Hong Kong-Austria-Ukraine-Georgia-Cyprus-Liechtenstein-Lithuania-Turkey)
2 - Professionals with financial capacity for travel and tourism, and who are residents of GCC countries, US, UK and Schengen nations. They must have:
- Passport valid for over 6 months
For GCC residents: Valid residency that clearly shows the profession and is valid for over 6 months
Eligible professions include judges and prosecutors, businessmen, managers, doctors and pharmacists, lawyers, members of the diplomatic corps, university professors, shareholders, directors and officers, engineers, consultants, journalists and media professionals, system analysts and computer programmers, pilots
3 - Nationals of other countries (Not activated yet)
This category includes those who prove their financial capacity by methods specified by the Kuwaiti authorities. They are required to have:
- Passport valid for more than six months from the date of entry
Proof of financial solvency through a recent bank statement Confirmed hotel reservation for the entire duration of stay
An insurance amount of money will be charged via the visitor's credit card (Visa or MasterCard) at the time of visa payment. This amount is collected in case of violation and refunded upon departure.
4 - Visa applicants pertaining to international and local events and activities. Requirements for this category will be determined according to each event or activity at the time.
Tourist visas come in two forms:
- Single entry for 1, 2, or 3 months with a validity of 30 days.
Multiple entries for 3, 6 months or 1 year with a stay not exceeding 30 days per entry.
2. Family visit visa
To get this visa, applicants are required to provide a proof of family relationship in a document in Arabic or translated into Arabic by a certified translation office. This document can be a marriage contract or a birth certificate.
The relationship can be up to the fourth degree of blood relation or third degree by marriage.
Family visit visas come in two forms:
- Single entry for 1, 2, or 3 months with a validity of 30 days
Multiple entries for 3, 6 months, or 1 year, with a stay not exceeding 30 days per entry.
3. Business visa
It is granted to individuals whom a private entity-such as a company or organisation-wishes to invite for a visit for business purposes.
It comes in two forms:
- Single entry for 1 month with a validity of 30 days
Multiple entries for 3, 6 months, or 1 year, with a stay not exceeding 30 days per entry.
4. Government visa
Granted to individuals whom a government entity wishes to invite to visit Kuwait from abroad for purposes related to that government entity.
There are no specific requirements to obtain a government visit visa; rather, the government entities determine the need for the visit.
It comes in two forms:
- Single entry for 1, 2, or 3 months, with a validity of 30 days.
Multiple entries for 3, 6 months, or 1 year, with a stay not exceeding 30 days per entry.
Fees, how to apply
The fee for the new visas is 3 Kuwaiti dinars (around Dh36). For a detailed, step by step guide on how to apply, check this video:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment