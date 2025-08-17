Qatar Rail Launches 2Nd 'Back To School' Event On Tuesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail), in collaboration with a group of school supplies providers in Qatar, is organizing the second edition of the 'Back to School' event at Sport City Station in Doha Metro, from August 19 to September 2, 2025.

This event is part of the 'Metro Events' series, which Qatar Rail organizes for the public at metro stations throughout the year.

The initiative is a key pillar of the company's long-term strategic plan to transform metro stations into vibrant destinations and thriving communities, fostering active engagement with the public, enhancing collaboration with both public and private sector partners, and creating greater opportunities for building long-term strategic partnerships.

The event, hosted at the Sport City Station on the metro's Gold Line, offers the public and customers an opportunity to explore exclusive offers from bookstores and retailers specializing in school supplies as the new school academic year approaches.

As part of the event, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on weekdays and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm during weekends, a range of free activities will be offered for children and families.

These include an interactive gaming zone, painting, coloring, and art experiences, along with various competitions and challenges, in collaboration with Qatar Rail partners, offering opportunities to win valuable prizes.

On the sidelines of the event, Qatar Rail will announce the new 365-Day metropass - an annual pass priced at QAR 990 that offers customers unlimited journeys across the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks.

