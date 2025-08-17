Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over two million Syrians return to homeland since last year

2025-08-17 09:12:58
(MENAFN) Since Dec. 8, 2024, more than 2.3 million Syrians have returned to their homes, the UN refugee agency reported Thursday, though many face severe shortages of housing and income.

Celine Schmitt, spokesperson for the UNHCR Syria office, said over 750,000 were refugees from Türkiye, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, while more than 1.6 million were internally displaced. Returnees cited improved safety and family reunification as key reasons but highlighted urgent needs for housing, employment, and civil documentation.

Schmitt called for sanctions relief and stronger coordination between immediate aid and long-term recovery plans.

